Phillies send Darick Hall back to minors, will start Cristopher Sanchez Wednesday

Darick Hall headed back to minors; Phils to give lefty pitcher spot start Wednesday

The Phillies had a bounce-back win Monday night against the Reds but there was a somber tone in one pocket of the clubhouse where rookie designated hitter Darick Hall, who popped nine home runs in 135 plate appearances in his first taste of big-league baseball, was packing his bags for a return to Triple A.

Teammate after teammate came over to pat him on the back, offer words of encouragement and let him know they expect to see him back in Philly soon.

The Phillies had not officially announced a roster move and won’t until Tuesday, but manager Rob Thomson said moments before that left-hander Cristopher Sanchez would be recalled from Triple A to start Wednesday’s game against the Reds. None of the starting pitchers are hurt but it’s a way to give them all an extra day against a team the Phillies should be able to handle.

“That Mets series was grinding on them a little bit, a lot of high pitch counts in a short period of time,” Thomson said. “Just think this is the most prudent thing to do, give those guys an extra day and a little breather.”

The Phils could call up a bench player or reliever for Tuesday’s game and then send him down for Sanchez on Wednesday.

Hall hadn’t played much of late, going five games without a start. Kyle Schwarber’s calf strain has relegated him to DH duty since August 11, which cost Hall a spot. Schwarber could return to left field on Tuesday, but Hall was going to play even less when Bryce Harper returns, which could be as soon as next Monday in Arizona.

This gives him a chance to get regular at-bats with Lehigh Valley, and the Phillies could certainly use him at some point in September as a lefty thumper off the bench. Hall hit .264/.296/.550 with eight doubles, a triple, nine homers and 16 RBI. He struck out 40 times with just five walks.

