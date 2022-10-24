Phillies radio call of Bryce Harper’s home run is legendary

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.

You’re gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video up above. I’ll give you a minute while you watch it.

Pretty dang good, right?

Franzke may have created the default name for the dinger with this one: Bedlam at the Bank. It’s perfect. Short, sweet, alliterative, and reminiscent of Miracle at the Meadowlands.

To nail a call like that in real time is something else, man.

Also Franzke’s double-fist pump after he gets the call in and he’s letting the air breathe for a minute is so great. He crushed the moment and then got to enjoy it for himself. Win-win. And there’s nothing like the ambient noise of a crowd losing its collective mind for a radio listener. Soak it all in.

The World Series begins Friday in Houston. The Phillies are four wins away from being champions.