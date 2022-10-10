Phillies’ playoff celebration won’t sit well with Red Sox fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song.

During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto’s “Dancing On My Own”. They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.

Well, it looks like it’s the Philadelphia Phillies’ song now.

After Saturday’s Wild Card series-clinching win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies belted out “Dancing On My Own” in a scene identical to the Red Sox’ 2021 ALDS-clinching celebration.

Former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki was responsible for “Dancing On My Own” becoming a staple within the clubhouse and even used it as his walk-up song. With Plawecki no longer on the team, both the home run cart and the song should be dead and buried for 2023.

Making matters even worse for Red Sox fans is the sight of Kyle Schwarber popping champagne with the Phillies. Boston had a chance to re-sign the slugger during the offseason, but he instead landed a four-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency. He went on to belt a career-high 46 homers.

Schwarber wasn’t the only familiar face in the celebration. Former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who helped assemble the 2018 World Series champion club, also was in the mix.

As if the letdown 2022 season didn’t already sting enough.