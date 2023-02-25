Phillies’ lineup for today’s spring training opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’s a split-squad day for the Phillies to open Grapefruit League play. A portion of the team will stay in Clearwater to face the Yankees while the others make the trip to Lakeland to face the Tigers.

Nick Nelson gets the start in the home game, which will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 1:05 p.m. Nelson is one of a handful of candidates for the Phillies’ No. 5 starter’s job, along with top prospect Andrew Painter, lefties Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sanchez, right-hander Michael Plassmeyer and prospect Griff McGarry. Painter, Falter and Sanchez appear to be the main three competitors but it’s a battle that will persist throughout camp.

Plassmeyer gets the start in the road game Saturday against the Tigers.

Starting pitchers won’t be going deep into games during the early portion of camp. Plassmeyer may pitch two innings while Nelson pitches one.

Here is the starting lineup for the Phils’ game in Clearwater:

1. Brandon Marsh, CF

2. Alec Bohm, 3B

3. Darick Hall, 1B

4. Edmundo Sosa, SS

5. Garrett Stubbs, C

6. Josh Harrison, 2B

7. Jake Cave, LF

8. Weston Wilson, RF

9. Vimael Machin, DH

Dalton Guthrie, Nick Castellanos, Scott Kingery and Kody Clemens are in the other split-squad lineup against the Tigers.

