Phillies honor injured Rhys Hoskins with perfect locker room touch

Phillies honor injured Hoskins with perfect locker room touch originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s like they say: how can you not be romantic about baseball?

Long-time Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL late in Spring Training, an absolutely brutal break for the 30-year-old first baseman entering a crucial year of his career.

Hoskins, who had surgery Thursday morning, will miss the 2023 MLB season – but the Phillies are keeping Hoskins’ presence around the team alive in a very awesome way.

MORE: Trea Turner takes his spot atop Phillies’ lineup for Game 1

When media members entered the Phils’ locker room Thursday ahead of their season opener against the Rangers, the team had a Hoskins No. 17 jersey hanging in his own stall:

Man, that’s just great.

The vibes from the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies squad were sky-high, a tight-knit team whose players constantly picked each other up. Unsurprisingly, the 2023 Phils are off to a similar start before a single swing of the bat.

Hoskins signed a one-year, $12 million deal this past offseason to avoid arbitration in his final year of arbitration eligibility, so he’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this year. It’s tough timing for Hoskins to suffer a season-ending injury, and it could potentially spell the end of his time with the Phillies.

But for now, the Fightins are keeping Hoskins with them as they embark on what they hope will be another World Series run.