Phillies eyeing Angels’ Brandon Marsh

Phillies still eyeing trade to shore up center field defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While starting pitching remains a priority for the Phillies at the trade deadline, they are also interested in upgrading their outfield defense.

One player who might make sense for the Phillies is Brandon Marsh of the Los Angeles Angels.

Marsh is a strong defender at three positions, including center field, where he played extensively in place of injured Mike Trout last year. Though he has played some center field this season, Marsh has been the Angels’ primary left fielder.

Marsh, 24, is a left-handed hitter who is five years from free agency. He is hitting just .226 in 93 games this season. He has eight homers and 37 RBIs.

The Phillies have been in contact with the Angels about starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. It’s likely they have discussed Marsh, as well, as the Angels are in full seller’s mode.

If the Phils strike out on adding a starting pitcher, it would make some sense to strengthen their defense as much as possible. They already added a defense-first shortstop in Edmundo Sosa in a trade with St. Louis over the weekend. Marsh could provide a defensive upgrade in center field and take some pressure off left fielder Kyle Schwarber and right fielder Nick Castellanos, neither of whom are top defenders.

