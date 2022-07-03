Phillies’ Didi Gregorius has injection, Oscar Mercado headed back to Guardians

Gregorius out again, Mercado headed back to Guardians originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Oscar Mercado’s time with the Phillies lasted less than a week.

The Cleveland Guardians re-claimed Mercado on waivers Sunday, two days after the Phillies designated him for assignment to make room on the active roster for Bailey Falter, who is currently occupying injured Zach Eflin’s rotation spot.

The Phils were awarded the defensive-minded outfielder via a waiver claim on June 27. Cleveland had DFA’d him earlier in the week. Mercado appeared in one game with the Phillies and struck out in his lone plate appearance.

On the injury front, the Phillies placed lefty Ranger Suarez on the 15-day IL Sunday with a low back spasm, and they were also without shortstop Didi Gregorius for a second straight game. Gregorius is dealing with left knee soreness and had an injection Friday. He’ll be re-evaluated Tuesday after the Phillies’ off-day.

Gregorius has hit .255/.316/.362 without a home run in 155 plate appearances. Bryson Stott got a second consecutive start at short.