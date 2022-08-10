Phillies come back late against Sandy Alcantara for 7th straight win

Phillies put together huge 8th-inning rally to beat Sandy Alcantara and the Fish originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What can’t the Phillies do right now?

They came all the way back Wednesday night against the National League’s Cy Young favorite, Sandy Alcantara, scoring three times in the bottom of the eighth inning for an improbable 4-3 win, one of their best of the season.

Alcantara had totally dominated the Phils early, opening with three perfect innings and needing just 45 pitches to get through five scoreless. He allowed a run in the sixth inning when Kyle Schwarber doubled in Bryson Stott, then gave up six singles in the eighth.

With the Phillies trailing by two runs, Jean Segura and Stott opened the bottom of the eighth with back-to-back base hits. Brandon Marsh tried to sacrifice them over but fell behind in the count 0-2, then made up for it by singling in Segura.

Schwarber tied the game with an RBI single, his third consecutive hit off of Alcantara, but the rally nearly ended there as Rhys Hoskins lined into a double play at third base. J.T. Realmuto came through again with a two-out, game-winning RBI single. It was Realmuto’s 26th RBI in his last 25 games.

The win was the seventh in a row and 12th in 13 games for the Phillies. They are 62-48 and remain in the second NL wild-card spot.

Noah Syndergaard pitched for the Phillies and delivered a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings to bounce back from his hittable debut last week against the Nationals.

Syndergaard’s best work came late. He retired seven in a row from the fourth through sixth innings, picking up the final two outs after walking consecutive batters in his final frame.

Syndergaard’s line in two starts with the Phillies: 11 innings, 17 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.

His night could have been worse if not for another strong showing from the Phillies’ defense. In the first inning, Nick Castellanos chased down a ball in the right-center-field gap and threw to first for a double play. In the second, Hoskins made a diving stop for a force-out at second base that would have otherwise loaded the bases or scored a run. In the sixth, the ever-improving Alec Bohm dove to snag a ball to his right for the first out and charged a grounder to end the inning.

The Phillies wrap up their three-game series with the Marlins Thursday at 1:05 p.m. as Kyle Gibson opposes Daniel Cabrera. From there, the Phils head to Citi Field for their first meetings with the Mets since the end of May.

