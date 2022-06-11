Phillies closer Corey Knebel felt shoulder stiffness warming up Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have managed to play through several injuries during their nine-game winning streak. They hope they’re not looking at one more.

Closer Corey Knebel was warming up in the bullpen during the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday. He ended up sitting down when the Phils scored a run and pushed their lead to 4-0.

Turns out, however, that Knebel did not sit because there was no longer a save situation in place.

Word came back to the dugout that Knebel was experiencing shoulder stiffness while throwing in the bullpen.

“I shut him down,” manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll reassess (Sunday).”

Knebel was not available for comment after the game because he was receiving treatment from the team’s athletic training staff.

Knebel signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phils in the offseason. He has converted 11 of 14 save opportunities.

The right-hander had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and pitched just 39 regular-season innings in 2020 and 2021.

If Knebel needs some down time, the Phillies could use Seranthony Dominguez as the closer, but that will weaken their setup corps. The team did scout free-agent Trevor Rosenthal, a former All-Star closer with St. Louis, last week.

The Phils have a future potential closer in Francisco Morales at Triple A, but he’s had recent control issues. Michael Kelly and Mark Appel have both thrown well recently, but neither is on the 40-man roster. Bailey Falter is on the 40-man roster, but it’s likely that he will be needed to start in a doubleheader Friday in Washington.

During their current nine-game winning streak, the Phillies have been without second baseman Jean Segura (broken finger). Shortstop Didi Gregorius returned from the injured list earlier in the week. Bryce Harper is another injured Phillie, but he’s been able to play through a ligament tear in his elbow.

More will be known on Knebel’s condition Sunday.