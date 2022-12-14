Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Inks With Artist International Group – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: French-Italian actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has signed with David Unger’s Artist International Group for management.

Leroy-Beaulieu currently stars alongside Lily Collins in Darren Star’s hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, which returns for its third season on December 21. The actress there plays Sylvie, the fierce French boss of Emily (Collins) at the Parisian marketing firm, Savoir. She is otherwise best known for appearing in three seasons of the acclaimed comedy-drama Call My Agent! from Netflix and France 2.

Leroy-Beaulieu launched her career on the stage before making her screen debut in Roger Vadim’s Surprise Party. She then went on to star in the Academy Award-nominated Three Men and a Cradle, for which she received a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actress. Other notable credits include starring in Andrzej Wajda’s Les Possédés, Philippe Le Guay’s Les Deux Fragonard, and Robert Enrico’s and Richard T. Heffron’s La Révolution Française.

Leroy-Beaulieu can currently be seen playing Monique Ritz — the widow of hotelier, Charles — in the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown. Up next for the actress is Apple TV+’s first French-language original series, Liaison.

Unger founded Artist International Group in 2017 and serves as the company’s CEO. Together with AIG partner and veteran talent manager Chris Prapha, other notable clients include actors Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) and Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko); and such writer-directors as Amanda Sthers (Madame), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X), Michael Haussman (Edge of the World) and Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction).

Veteran manager and producer Aleksey Ageyev joined AIG as a Partner in late November.