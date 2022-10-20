Philip Morris stock rallies after revenue fell but beat expectations, as heated tobacco shipments jumped

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.
rallied 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco units seller reported third-quarter profit that and revenue that fell from a year ago, as rising costs hurt margins, but beat expectations amid increased pricing and a favorable mix shift to smoke-free products. Operating income fell to $2.97 billion from $3.46 billion and earnings per share dropped to $1.34 from $1.55 a share. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS fell to $1.53 from $1.59, while also excluding earnings attributable to Russia and Ukraine, EPS fell to $1.33 from $1.44. The FactSet EPS consensus was $1.35. Revenue fell 1.1% to $8.03 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $7.27 billion. Cost of sales jumped 13.1% to $2.94 billion, and adjusted operating income margin contracted to 41.5% from 43.9%. Total cigarette shipments fell 1.7% to 161.97 billion units, as Marlboro shipments declined 1.7% to 64.04 billion units, while heated tobacco units sales surged 17.1% to 27.51 billion units; in total, shipments rose 0.6%. The stock slipped 3.7% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500
lost 6.7%. Separately, the company said overnight that it will pay $2.7 billion as it reached agreement with Altria Group Inc.
to end their relationship covering IQOS in the U.S. as of April 2024, which will give Philip Morris full rights to commercialize IQOS in the U.S.
