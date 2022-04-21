Philip Morris Beats Quarterly Estimates but Slashes Outlook

Text size





Philip Morris stock is up 8.5% year to date.

Simon Dawson/Bloomberg





Philip Morris International’s quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates, but the maker of Marlboro cigarettes slashed its forecasts for the full year.

The company earned an adjusted $1.56 a share in the first quarter, higher than the consensus call of $1.49 per share among analysts tracked by FactSet. Excluding the Russia and Ukraine business, earnings were $1.46 per share.