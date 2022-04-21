Philip Morris Beats Quarterly Estimates but Slashes Outlook

Text size
Philip Morris International’s quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates, but the maker of Marlboro cigarettes slashed its forecasts for the full year.
The company earned an adjusted $1.56 a share in the first quarter, higher than the consensus call of $1.49 per share among analysts tracked by FactSet. Excluding the Russia and Ukraine business, earnings were $1.46 per share.
Philip Morris (ticker: PM) said strong net revenue growth, higher pricing, and other factors drove the earnings. Net revenue was $7.75 billion for the quarter that ended in March, while the consensus call was for $7.49 billion.
The bad news was the full-year outlook. The group expects adjusted EPS in the range of $5.45 to $5.56 per share for 2022, a drop from the $6.12 to $6.30 a share management told investors to expect in February. Analysts were looking for $5.89 per share.
The stock was down 2% to $101 in premarket trading on Thursday. The shares are up 8.5% year to date.
