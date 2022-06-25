Philadelphia Stars upset New Jersey Generals in USFL playoffs

The Philadelphia Stars were the best team in the first iteration of the USFL, winning the league championship in two of the USFL’s three seasons. And now the Stars may win the title in the USFL 2.0 as well.

Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Generals 19-14 today to advance to next week’s USFL championship game.

Although the USFL hasn’t really caught on with football fans, averaging just 715,000 viewers per game on TV and playing in front of largely empty stands in Birmingham, the quality of play has been solid. Today’s game was an exciting, back-and-forth battle that was in doubt until the final minute.

Unlike the regular season, in which every game was played in Birmingham, the playoffs are in Canton, Ohio, which appeared to have a slightly larger crowd than the typical regular-season USFL games.

In next week’s championship game, Philadelphia will play the winner of tonight’s game between the New Orleans Breakers and Birmingham Stallions. Breakers-Stallions kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The championship game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 3, on Fox.

