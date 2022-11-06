Philadelphia shooting outside bar leaves at least 9 injured

At least nine people were shot outside of a bar in Philadelphia Saturday night, according to reports.

Gunfire rang out in the city’s Kensington section near East Allegheny and Kensington Avenues, sources told WPVI.

The victims were being rushed to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

What happened leading up to the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

The Philadelphia Phillies were playing in the World Series in Houston at the time of the shooting. They later lost the game — and the series — to the Houston Astros.