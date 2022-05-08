Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets announce Game 1 lineups of Sunday’s doubleheader

After rainouts on Friday and Saturday, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will be play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY.

Max Scherzer will start for New York, while Kyle Gibson will go for Philadelphia in the opener.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday morning:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Philadelphia Phillies, NY Mets announce Game 1 lineups of 5/8 DH