Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov detained in Russia for alleged military evasion

A Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect was detained in Russia for allegedly evading military service, according to reports

Ivan Fedotov, 25, was taken into custody Friday in St. Petersburg months after he signed an entry-level deal with the Flyers in May, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing Russian news outlet Fontanka.

According to the Russian outlet, Fedotov was taken to the Russian military registration and enlistment office by the state criminal investigation agency. An earlier report indicated law enforcement agencies were actively seeking the hockey player in St. Petersburg.

In response to Fedotov’s detainment, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said Friday that the team was aware of the situation but the organization has “no further comment at this time.”

Fedotov led CSKA Moscow to a championship in the Kontinental Hockey League last year and the Russian Olympic Committee to a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said the team was aware of Fedotov’s situation, but the organization has no further comment. NHLI via Getty Images

Ivan Fedotov was taken into custody in St. Petersburg in May, according to Fontanka. AP

CSKA Moscow is owned by the Russian government and its players are considered military personnel, according to the Inquirer. The team, dubbed the Red Army Team, has previous association with the Soviet Army.

CSKA may be trying to hold on to its top goaltender by twisting Russian military service law since he is officially considered military personnel, the Inquirer reported.

The Flyers had hoped the star player would be able to join the team and compete for a starting spot during the 2022-23 season, according to the paper.