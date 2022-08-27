Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith admits to having a Wawa addiction

This NFL star learned quickly when living in Philly, he’s gottahava Wawa!

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith turned heads last year during his stellar rookie season, but now he’s turning heads for other reasons.

Smith, 23, has noticeably put on some weight in comparison to his thin 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame many NFL scouts put into question before the Eagles 2021 first round pick was selected.

Asked what he’s done to pack on some more weight, the former 2020 Heisman Trophy winner thanked his recent Wawa addiction in a tweet posted by NBC reporter John Clark.

“You know what’s crazy. I’ve got a Wawa addiction,” Smith said to reporters in the Twitter video. “I literally eat one every day, for some reason.”

The Eagles receiver admitted to falling in love with Wawa’s honey turkey hoagie, claiming he has the sandwich “every day.”

As of now, it is unknown as to what Smith’s current official weight is, but it’s certain the slim reaper looks more than last season’s 170 pounds.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Imag

One reporter asked if he liked the “meatball” one [meatball sub], but Smith immediately said “no.”

Smith finished his rookie season last year with 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns. His 64 catches are 3rd-most in Eagles history by a rookie, trailing behind Keith Jackson’s 81 in 1988, according to NBC Sports.