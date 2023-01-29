Philadelphia Eagles Will Meet The Kansas City Chiefs At State Farm Stadium – The Hamden Journal

It’s official, the Philadelphia Eagles will be meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The NFL teams will match up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, on Fox.

The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game with a final score of 7-31. The NFC East team last won Super Bowl LII in 2017 when they faced the New England Patriots. Their previous Super Bowl appearances were in 2005 against the Patriots and in 1980 against the Oakland Raiders, both games in which they lost.

The Chiefs are headed to another Super Bowl and hoping to win their third win at the championship game. Patrick Mahomes led his team to a win at the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was a field goal kick that gave the Chiefs the 3-point advantage in a close game that ended with a score of 20-23.

Their last win at the Super Bowl was in 2020 when they faced the 49ers and won. Previous to that, the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV when they faced the Minnesota Vikings in 1970. The Chiefs last appeared in a Super Bowl in 2021 when they lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the entertainment side, country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the National Anthem and Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful” before kickoff. Additionally, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will be singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pre-show.

The Halftime show will be headlined by Rihanna, the first show produced under the new Apple Music sponsorship, who replaced Pepsi.

Roc Nation founder Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”