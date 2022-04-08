Philadelphia Eagles sign Devon Allen after impressive Pro Day

That Pro Day really paid off, quite literally.

Devon Allen, who hasn’t played football in six years because of injury and that little event called the Olympics, has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several Pro Ducks and possible draft selections worked out at the Moshofsky Center April 1 in hopes of catching the eye of NFL scouts with the hopes of being signed for the 2022 season.

It’s not a sure thing, but it worked out for Allen. He battled leg injuries in the past, but after medaling in the Olympics and Track World Championships, Allen proved he is completely healthy and ready to move on to a football career as either a wide receiver or kick specialist or a combination of both.

The Eagles have a history of dealing with Oregon personnel as they once hired Chip Kelly and have had Kiko Alonzo and Kenyon Barner on their roster.