Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Round 1 (No. 13 overall, from Browns through Texans) – Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: Philly offloads some mid-round picks to Houston to come up two spots for Davis, perhaps the best-known player from the Bulldogs’ epic 2021 defense. A 6-6, 341-pound All-American who somehow ran a 4.78 40 at the combine, Davis can crush a pocket and is an elite run stuffer. Philadelphia will need such an anchor with DTs Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave headed for free agency next year. Draft tracker

Round 2 (51) – Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska: A highly athletic 6-3, 303-pound pivot who probably apprentices for a year behind Jason Kelce before taking over in the middle. Draft tracker

Round 3 (83) – Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia: Apparently, a pectoral injury contributed to the slide for the 5-11, 229-pound Butkus Award winner. Dean is a smart, instinctive, first-rate leader whose tape should trump perceived physical limitations. Also a good blitzer, he had six sacks for the national champs in 2021. Dean reunites with DT Jordan Davis in Philadelphia. Draft tracker

Round 6 (181, from Lions) – Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas

Round 6 (198, from Steelers through Jaguars) – Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

Philadelphia Eagles’ last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 10 overall): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2020 (No. 21 overall): Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

2019 (No. 22 overall): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

2018 (No. 49 overall): Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

2017 (No. 14 overall): Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

