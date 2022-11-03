Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden to miss next month to foot injury

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 29: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers takes a breather during a game against the Chicago Bulls on October 29, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden suffered a tendon sprain in his right foot and is expected to miss the next month of the NBA season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden played 35 minutes of Wednesday night’s 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards, which dropped the Sixers’ record to 4-5. The 33-year-old limped to the locker room with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter, carrying his right shoe. Harden returned in the fourth quarter to play the game’s final seven-plus minutes.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters he was unsure what happened to Harden.

“There was a stretch when we were waiting for him to come back in the game and he was in the locker room,” said Rivers. “I don’t ever check what. I just know he wasn’t there to come back in, so I don’t know if something happened in the second half or if it was a continuation of something that happened in the first half.”

The one-time league MVP appeared in each of Philadelphia’s first nine games, averaging 22 points (on 44/33/93 shooting splits), 10 assists and seven rebounds in 36.8 minutes.

Check back soon for more details.