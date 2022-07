Phil Steele’s full 2022 preseason college football top 40 rankings

Phil Steele is one of the top voices in all of college football. His annual college football preview magazine is something fans look forward to every year.

Now, we get a look at his preseason top 40 college football rankings. The Iowa Hawkeyes are inside his top 20 after winning the Big Ten West in 2021. How many other Big Ten teams find their way inside the top 40?

According to Phil Steele, seven Big Ten teams will finish inside the top 40. Is one of them perhaps his predicted national champion? Let’s take a look below at how Phil Steele projects all of the top 40 to shake out in 2022.

Fresno State Bulldogs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 10-3

Projected starting QB: Jake Haener

Head coach: Jeff Tedford

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 10-4

Projected starting QB: Chase Brice

Head coach: Shawn Clark

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 8-5

Projected starting QB: Adrian Martinez

Head coach: Chris Klieman

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 9-4

Projected starting QB: Tanner Morgan

Head coach: P.J. Fleck

Arkansas Razorbacks

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 9-4

Projected starting QB: KJ Jefferson

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 10-3

Projected starting QB: Will Levis

Head coach: Mark Stoops

Houston Cougars

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 12-2

Projected starting QB: Clayton Tune

Head coach: Dana Holgorsen

Louisville Cardinals

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 6-7

Projected starting QB: Malik Cunningham

Head coach: Scott Satterfield

Florida Gators

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

2021 record: 6-7

Projected starting QB: Anthony Richardson

Head coach: Billy Napier

Boise State Broncos

Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 7-5

Projected starting QB: Hank Bachmeier

Head coach: Andy Avalos

Ole Miss Rebels

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 10-3

Projected starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Head coach: Lane Kiffin

Air Force Falcons

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 10-3

Projected starting QB: Haaziq Daniels

Head coach: Troy Calhoun

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 8-4

Projected starting QB: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Head coach: Chip Kelly

Tennessee Volunteers

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 7-6

Projected starting QB: Hendon Hooker

Head coach: Josh Heupel

BYU Cougars

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 10-3

Projected starting QB: Jaren Hall

Head coach: Kalani Sitake

Cincinnati Bearcats

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 13-1

Projected starting QB: Evan Prater

Head coach: Luke Fickell

Wake Forest

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 11-3

Projected starting QB: Sam Hartman

Head coach: Dave Clawson

Michigan State Spartans

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 11-2

Projected starting QB: Payton Thorne

Head coach: Mel Tucker

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 7-6

Projected starting QB: Sean Clifford

Head coach: James Franklin

UAB Blazers

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 9-4

Projected starting QB: Dylan Hopkins

Head coach: Bryant Vincent

Iowa Hawkeyes

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

2021 record: 10-4

Projected starting QB: Spencer Petras

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz

Wisconsin Badgers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 9-4

Projected starting QB: Graham Mertz

Head coach: Paul Chryst

Texas Longhorns

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 5-7

Projected starting QB: Quinn Ewers

Head coach: Tom Herman

UCF Knights

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

2021 record: 9-4

Projected starting QB: Mikey Keene

Head coach: Gus Malzahn

USC Trojans

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 4-8

Projected starting QB: Caleb Williams

Head coach: Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma State Cowboys

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 12-2

Projected starting QB: Spencer Sanders

Head coach: Mike Gundy

Baylor Bears

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 12-2

Projected starting QB: Blake Shapen

Head coach: Dave Aranda

North Carolina State

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 9-3

Projected starting QB: Devin Leary

Head coach: Dave Doeren

Miami Hurricanes

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 7-5

Projected starting QB: Tyler Van Dyke

Head coach: Mario Cristobal

Pittsburgh Panthers

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 11-3

Projected starting QB: Kedon Slovis

Head coach: Pat Narduzzi

Oregon Ducks

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 10-4

Projected starting QB: Bo Nix

Head coach: Dan Lanning

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 8-4

Projected starting QB: Max Johnson

Head coach: Jimbo Fisher

Oklahoma Sooners

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 11-2

Projected starting QB: Dillon Gabriel

Head coach: Brent Venables

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 11-2

Projected starting QB: Tyler Buchner

Head coach: Marcus Freeman

Utah Utes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 10-4

Projected starting QB: Cameron Rising

Head coach: Kyle Whittingham

Michigan Wolverines

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 12-2

Projected starting QB: Cade McNamara

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Clemson Tigers

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 record: 10-3

Projected starting QB: DJ Uiagalelei

Head coach: Dabo Swinney

Georgia Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 record: 14-1

Projected starting QB: Stetson Bennett

Head coach: Kirby Smart

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2021: 11-2

Projected starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Head coach: Ryan Day

Alabama Crimson Tide

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2021: 13-2

Projected starting QB: Bryce Young

Head coach: Nick Saban

