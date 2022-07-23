Phil Mickelson video clip with gorillas has us speechless

Phil Mickelson’s beyond-interesting 2022 continues.

He started the year by going dark after his comments about LIV Golf.

Then he skipped the Masters.

Then he skipped the PGA Championship as the defending champion.

Then he showed up to LIV’s first event in London nearly unrecognizable after growing out the beard.

But his most recent appearance on camera might beat out everything else he’s done this calendar year.

In a video LIV Golf posted to their social media accounts welcoming broadcaster David Feherty to the team, Mickelson was the last player to appear in the clip. And no, he wasn’t on the golf course getting ready for Bedminster. No, he wasn’t at home.

He was hanging with gorillas.

Not much else to say.