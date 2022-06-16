Phil Mickelson had a complete meltdown putting in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open

It’s difficult to imagine anyone handling the past few months worse than Phil Mickelson has, and that includes his performance on the golf course.

Mickelson saw his time at the PGA Tour end when he signed a reported $200 million deal to play the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series — a move he made despite acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s many human rights atrocities. But since the U.S. Open is a USGA event, Mickelson was at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, to try to compete against the world’s best.

It did not go well for Lefty.

In what can only be described as a shambolic putting display, Mickelson had 14 putts through six holes. That included a sixth hole where he turned a birdie opportunity into a disastrous four-putt. Through nine holes, Mickelson was 5-over par and looking like a shell of himself.

U.S. Open: Scores | Best merch