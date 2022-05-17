Phil Jackson wants Lakers to trade LeBron James

Phil Jackson is advising Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Lakers star LeBron James had problems with Jackson.

Connect the dots?

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times on “The Doug Gottlieb Show“:

I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded. I’ve just heard that, but I’ve got nothing to back that up. No on-the-record stuff to back that up.

I wouldn’t assume Jackson actually wants the Lakers to trade LeBron. This strikes me as the type of rumor that spreads more because it’s juicy than accurate. It’s so easy to know Jackson’s and LeBron’s past, make an assumption and share it. Even Plaschke, while relaying what he has heard, expresses doubts.

Besides, even if Jackson wants to trade LeBron, Buss won’t go for that, anyway.

