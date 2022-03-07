LeBron James has repeatedly expressed resentment toward Phil Jackson.

So, if LeBron’s misalignment with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka didn’t already cause concern…

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is reportedly standing by Pelinka and consulting Jackson.

Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Pelinka, for example, the longtime agent for Bryant and close friend of Buss, who sources say still has her full support and trust.

Sources say Jackson, the Lakers legend and ex-fiancé of Buss, whose presence at Saturday’s win against Golden State was highlighted by the team’s Twitter account, has been in frequent contact with Buss about team matters all season long. The complicated and often uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the Westbrook situation, in particular, are known to have drawn his interest.

It’s unsurprising Buss still holds loyalty toward Jackson, a two-time former Lakers coach and Buss’s former fiancé. The 11-time-champion coach (six with the Bulls, five with the Lakers) might even offer sound advice, especially with the Russell Westbrook fiasco. Jackson has plenty of experience managing players’ egos.

But after Jackson’s stint running the Knicks, it’s tough to trust that his basketball wisdom extends meaningfully enough into 2022.

Still, Jackson – along with Pelinka, Kurt Rambis, Linda Rambis and Magic Johnson – fits into Buss’ circle of trust. She has her trusted advisors and just keeps circling back to them.

We’ll see how long LeBron wants to go round and round.

Report: Phil Jackson advising Lakers owner Jeanie Buss originally appeared on NBCSports.com