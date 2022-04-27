PGA’s Produced By Conference Gets 2022 Dates – The Hamden Journal

The Producers Guild of America said today that its 2022 Produced By Conference will be held Saturday an Sunday, June 11-12, at the Fox in Century City. Watch the announcement video above.

The 13th edition of the networking event and educational forum spans film, TV and new media, with the goal of sparking conversation and action around the most pressing issues facing the industry and how producers are shifting the future of the industry. The 2022 Produced By Conference will be co-chaired by Shondaland’s Betsy Beers, Funny or Die CEO Mike Farah and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King.

Produced By also will provide the opportunity for attendees to get firsthand advice from notable producers during the its Mentoring Roundtables. The event’s long-standing Pitch Perfect session is back this year to provide a platform for selected attendees to pitch projects to experienced producers and executives who will provide feedback.

The 2020 Produced By event had been set for early June but was postponed and ultimately canceled amid the Covid pandemic. Last year’s event also was scrapped.