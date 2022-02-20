PGA Tour may fine Harry Higgs, Joel Dahmen for shirtless celebration at the WM Phoenix Open

Despite aces in each of the last two days on the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open last week, the highlight of the tournament may have been Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen celebrating shirtless. The crowd loved it, even showering the two with an assortment of beverages as the players left the arena.

The PGA Tour loved it too — they even posted the picture of Higgs lifting up his shirt on social media.

However, they must have heel-turned on their feelings because they may be fining the players for their actions.

“I may be fined. I’ve heard whispers of both but nothing official yet,” Higgs said. “There was a phone call [from the Tour] and a, ‘Hey, you know you’re not supposed to do that.’ I know I’m not supposed to do that. I’m 30 years old, I know I’m not supposed to lift my shirt up on national television in front of thousands of fans.”

WM Phoenix Open 2022

Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs take their shirts off on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Higgs and Dahmen plan to create a GoFundMe to pay the fine, but also donate any money collected to charity.

“We may end up having some fun with it. If we are fined, and we deserve to be, we would pay our fine but kind of raise money to donate to charity,” he said. “I’m never going to do it ever again. I regretted it almost immediately.”

If you were a fan of bare-chested Higgs, you may never see it again.