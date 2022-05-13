PGA Produced By Conference Returns In-Person With Viola Davis, Charles D. King, Seth MacFarlane, Dan Lin & More – The Hamden Journal

After being on hiatus for the last two years during Covid, the Producers Guild of America (PGA)’s 12th annual Produced By Conference has announced its first round of speakers. The event is taking place on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 at the FOX Studio Lot in Century City.

Those panelists include Oscar winner Viola Davis (CEO and Co-Founder, JuVee Productions; The First Lady); veteran producer Julius Tennon (President and Co-Founder of JuVee Productions; The First Lady); animation heavyweight Seth MacFarlane (Founder/CEO, Fuzzy Door, The Orville, Ted & Ted 2, Family Guy); pioneering producer Charles D. King (Founder & CEO, MACRO; Judas And The Black Messiah, Mudbound); tentpole-maker Dan Lin (Founder and CEO of Rideback; The LEGO Movie franchise, Disney’s Aladdin, Netflix’s The Two Popes, The CW’s Walker); legendary producer Stephanie Allain (Homegrown Pictures, Owner; Hustle & Flow, Dear White People); master of television Betsy Beers (Creative Partner, Shondaland); comedy leader Mike Farah (CEO, Funny or Die); IP chief Jason Richman (Co-Head of Media Rights, UTA); producing innovator Mark Kimsey (Co-CEO of Electromagnetic Productions); actor and producer Aml Ameen (Executive Producer/ Actor – The Porter; Actor – I May Destroy You; Producer/ Actor – Boxing Day) with more to be announced soon.

Produced By will feature panels, Q&As, a networking reception, its Mentoring Roundtables, and the return of the Pitch Perfect session, during which a handful of pre-selected attendees pitch their projects live in front of an audience of leading producers and executives.

The confirmed participants in the Mentor Roundtables are: Insecure producer Deniese Davis (CEO, Reform Media Group); producing legend Gary Goetzman (Producer, Playtone); Academy Award-nominated producer Fred Berger (President, Automatik; La La Land, Bad Education); Daniels producer Jonathan Wang (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Swiss Army Man); James Lopez (President/Producer, MACRO); and Farah, with more to be announced.

New for this year’s conference is the Producers One-on-One engagement, which connects PGA members with an experienced producer for a one-on-one conversation. This is designed for members to seek thoughtful advice about specific projects they are producing. Additionally, for the first time, PGA Create, the Producers Guild’s program supporting emerging and mid-career creative producers from underrepresented backgrounds, will bring together its 35 PGA Create scripted and documentary fellows for a day-long set of networking opportunities supported by the program’s lead sponsor, Google.