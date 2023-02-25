PGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 PGA Awards are currently underway as the Producers Guild of America honors its picks for the best of the year in film and TV.

Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale are up for the night’s biggest honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In the TV categories, Andor, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus are nominated for drama while Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building are up for comedy. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Pam & Tommy round out the limited series or anthology category.

Aside from the competitive awards, Tom Cruise is being recognized with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, Mindy Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Till with the Stanley Kramer Award and Warner Bros.’ Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award.

The non-televised show, now in its 34th year, is taking place at the Beverly Hilton.

Read on for a full list of this year’s nominees, which will be updated as winners are announced live. Refresh for the latest.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Story continues

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pam & Tommy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Top Chef

The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

All That Breathes

Descendant

Fire of Love

Navalny

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

The Territory

Click here to read the full article.