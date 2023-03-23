PG13’s sprained knee, the red-hot 76ers & MJ selling the Hornets

Subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie

In the very first episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine have lots of fun talking about the NBA news of the day and previewing the last few weeks of the season.

The show kicks off with news that Paul George’s leg injury is a knee sprain that will keep him out the rest of the season and maybe the playoffs. If the Clippers can’t put their team together this season, will heads roll this offseason?

The guys then pivot to talking about a couple of two-man games that have been wildly successful as of late, starting with the James Harden / Joel Embiid pair that has led the 76ers to have the best offense and the best record since December 1st. They then discuss Mike Conley’s addition to the Timberwolves, how it has helped his former Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert, and what is in store for Minnesota as they add injured players (KAT & Anthony Edwards) back into the fold.

The news has spread that Michael Jordan is exploring selling a majority stake of the Charlotte Hornets, catching many by surprise. Jake explains why MJ is looking to sell and what might lie ahead for him, while Dan talks about the opportunity this presents for fans of the team.

Finally, the guys do a vibe check on the Chicago Bulls, who have found a defensive identity since adding Patrick Beverly but still need to figure out how to get their best offensive players on the floor (a task made harder by the news of another knee surgery for Lonzo Ball), before finishing the podcast with a discussion about attending weddings and bachelor parties.

