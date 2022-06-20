Pfizer To Buy 8.1% Stake In French Vaccines Company Valneva

Text size





Pfizer



has agreed to invest €90.5 million ($95.25 million) in an 8.1% stake in

Valneva



to boost the two companies’ development of a vaccine against Lyme disease.

The U.S. pharmaceutical giant will buy

Valneva



(ticker: VALN.France) at a price of €9.49 per share, via a reserved capital increase, according to a statement.

Shares in Valneva , which have fallen more than 62% since January, rose 15.6% in European trading on Monday.

Pfizer



(PFE), which also makes one of the most widely used Covid-19 vaccines, is down more than 21% so far in 2022. Valneva is also working on a Covid vaccine.

The French firm said it will use

Pfizer

’s

investment to support its contribution to the Phase 3 development of the Lyme disease vaccine VLA15, which should begin in the third quarter this year.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. VLA15 is the only vaccine candidate for it currently in clinical development, Pfizer said.

As part of the investment agreement, Pfizer and Valneva amended the VLA15 collaboration and licensing agreement, which was originally announced in April 2020. Valneva will now fund 40% of the remaining shared development costs, compared with 30% in the initial agreement.

In addition, Pfizer will pay Valneva tiered royalties of up to 22%, which will be complemented by up to $100 million in milestones payable to Valneva based on sales, the companies added.

