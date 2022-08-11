Pfizer Stock Slumps On Litigation Linked to Zantac Heartburn Drug

Pfizer  (PFE) – Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares slumped lower Thursday amid investor concern over potential litigation linked to the popular, but now-discontinued, heartburn treatment known as Zantac.

A Deutsche Bank note, published Thursday, suggested that companies which marketed Zantac could be liable for damages if pending cases conclude that it was sold to consumers despite its now-documented links to cancer.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration pulled Zantac from the shelves in 2020 following tests that indicated high levels of nitrosodimethylamine, or MDMA, a known carcinogen, citing the risk that ranitidine (its generic drug name) “when stored at higher than room temperatures … may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of impurity.”