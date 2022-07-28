Pfizer Stock Higher As Covid Sales Power Q2 Earnings Beat

Updated at 7:35 am EST

Pfizer Inc.  (PFE) – Get Pfizer Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, as well as record revenues, while nudging its full-year profit forecast higher amid improving sales of its Covid treatments. 

Pfizer said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.04 per share, a 92% increase from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.79 per share. Group revenues, Pfizer said, surged 46.2% to a record $27.42 billion, a figure that came in well ahead analysts’ estimates of an $25.8 billion tally. Around $8.85 billion of Pfizer’s total revenue came from sales of its Comirnaty vaccine, while Paxlovid contributed $8.1 billion.