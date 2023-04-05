Pfizer Slapped With Additional Patent Infringement Lawsuit Over Its Famed COVID-19 Shots

-
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) and its licensee Genevant Sciences have sued Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, seeking damages for infringement of five U.S. patents.
Arbutus and Genevant Sciences seek compensation for the unlicensed use of patented lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technologies in Pfizer/BioNTech’s famed COVID-19 vaccine.
The lawsuit by Arbutus and Genevant says Pfizer/BioNTech engaged in licensing discussions for the technology, but they did not “result in a settlement.”
Arbutus Biopharma sued Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) in the Delaware court for infringing six patents in manufacturing and selling MRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19.
In their lawsuit against Moderna, Arbutus said they were not looking to block the company from selling, manufacturing, or distributing MRNA-1273 but seek fair compensation.
Moderna sued Pfizer and BioNTech for patent infringement filed between 2010 and 2016 covering foundational mRNA technology.
Last year in March, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) filed separate lawsuits in the Delaware federal court against Pfizer and Moderna, seeking damages for infringement of a patent in the manufacture and sale of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Price Action: ABUS shares are down 1.80% at $3.01 on the last check Tuesday.
