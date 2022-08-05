Pfizer in Talks to Buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 Billion, Report Says

Text size





Pfizer is in late-stage negotiations to buy the drug maker Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 billion, a report said.

Mario Tama/Getty Images





Pfizer



is in late-stage negotiations to buy the drug maker

Global Blood Therapeutics



for $5 billion, though other companies are also continuing to make bids, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Shares of

Global Blood Therapeutics



(ticker: GBT), which sells a treatment for sickle cell disease called Oxbryta, climbed 41.4% on Thursday after Bloomberg reported Wednesday that “large pharmaceutical companies” were looking into a potential acquisition of the firm.