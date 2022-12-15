Pfizer and Moderna Shares Break Out. Here's the Trade.

Pfizer and Moderna Shares Break Out. Here’s the Trade.

by

Drug stocks have been on fire lately, and over the past few weeks, the two leading covid-19 vaccine makers, Pfizer  (PFE) – Get Free Report and Moderna  (MRNA) – Get Free Report, have surged 

Moderna rallied more than 19% on Tuesday and climbed another 5.8% on Wednesday despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone and the decline in the overall market.

Shares of Moderna are now up more than 78% from the low they made in October.