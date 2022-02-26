PFF’s ‘buy low’ list could include Browns solutions

NFL free agency isn’t far away. While the official opening of the league year is after the NFL Combine, the discussions at that event often lead to decisions made in free agency and in trades.

The Cleveland Browns have a few needs that they could look to fill in free agency. GM Andrew Berry has been aggressive in doing so in his first two offseasons and could do so again this year.

While the team has a decent amount of salary cap space this year, and ways to double it, Berry has to be careful in his spending. The team has young players that will be coming up on extensions including Denzel Ward at the end of the year. While the salary cap is expected to continue to grow, Cleveland has to be aware of the limitations.

With that in mind, Pro Football Focus “Buy Low Candidates” piece drew our attention. Here are a few of the players off that list that could be of interest to the Browns:

QB Marcus Mariota

Getting this one out of the way first, plus Mariota is first on PFF’s list, because the Browns may need a backup if they cut Case Keenum. Mariota could be a buy-low guy but there are a lot of teams with starting QB questions that could look his way.

Cleveland would likely create a media-driven QB controversy with this signing but Mariota could be a good fit in case Mayfield gets injured again or needs more time to recover from his surgery.

WR Allen Robinson

As noted in PFF’s piece, Robinson has been the victim of some bad quarterback play in his career and could be looking to join one of the top-tier guys in free agency. Robinson is coming off the worst season of his career due to injuries.

Adding Robinson could free the Browns up to draft another position in the first round or to double-dip at receiver and really upgrade the position. Getting a discounted rate would help achieve a major goal this offseason.

TE Maxx Williams

David Njoku is set for free agency and Austin Hooper could be cut to save cap space this year. While both could return, if one or both are gone a replacement will be necessary.

PFF talks about Williams as an interesting prospect:

But Williams could be more than just a blocking tight end. He was given more of a run in the passing game last season in Arizona before an ACL injury ended his season, and he caught 16-of-17 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown in four-plus games. There’s enough there for a franchise to give the former second-round selection a shot as a TE1 coming off injury.

Coming off of injury is concerning but one of the reasons he could be available cheaper than his talent would normally require.

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo was mentioned when we looked at Super Bowl participants that are set for free agency. He is a little undersized and comes with the warning that his production could be related to the presence of Aaron Donald. In Cleveland, the presence of Myles Garrett and, perhaps, Jadeveon Clowney could also help.

Currently, Cleveland is very limited at defensive end so any reinforcements would be very helpful.

S Malik Hooker

Ronnie Harrison seems likely on his way out in free agency after a down year in Cleveland. While a return is possible, the Browns could be looking for a different player as their third safety.

Former Ohio State Buckeye Malik Hooker would be an interesting addition. He isn’t the athlete he once was coming out due to numerous injuries but could be a good fit in the versatile role Joe Woods would love to add. With Richard LeCounte III limited snaps as a rookie and M.J. Stewart set for free agency along with Harrison, adding Hooker or another safety could be a must.

