Peyton Manning utters expletive during ManningCast of Cardinals-Rams NFC wild-card playoff game

A hot mic caught Peyton Manning letting fly a profanity Monday night during the ManningCast of the wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

His brother Eli told viewers that Peyton was about to break down a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham that had put the Rams up 7-0 in the first quarter.

“I can’t hear (expletive),’’ Peyton said during the alternate “Monday Night Football” telecast on ESPN2.

Eli quickly interjected, “Never mind. Peyton’s doing something else.’’

Peyton later explained that his microphone had broken, but no one acknowledged the profanity.

It was not the first episode of expletives being used during the ManningCast.

During a guest appearance, retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch dropped an f-bomb and uttered other expletives. And Eli flipped a double bird during an earlier ManningCast.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peyton Manning drops expletive during Rams-Cardinals ManningCast