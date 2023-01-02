Petrobras shares fall in Brazil after Lula removes oil giant from privatization list

SAO PAULO — Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s preferred shares

PETR4,

-6.45%

fell 4% after Brazil’s new president removed the oil company, known as Petrobras, from a list of state-controlled businesses slated for privatization.

The shares reached 23.51 reais Monday morning, the equivalent of $4.40, after declining 14% during 2022. Brazil’s benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down 2.2% in early trading.