Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Skye P. Marshall Lead ‘Coup!’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Sarsgaard (The Batman), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace) and Skye P. Marshall (This Is Us) are starring in darkly comedic thriller Coup!, which has almost wrapped in the US.

Film Constellation is co-financing and representing worldwide rights and began discussing the project with buyers at the recent AFM.

Entertainment 360, Phiphen Pictures, and Hemlock Circle Productions are behind the film by writer/director team Austin Stark (The God Committee) and Joseph Schuman. Supporting cast also includes Faran Tahir (Iron Man) Kristine Neilsen (The Gilded Age) and Fisher Stevens (Succession). Principal photography is set to wrap next week.

Set on a seaside estate during the Spanish Flu in 1918, the film centers on a rebellious servant (Sarsgaard) who spearheads an uprising against his wealthy employer (Magnussen).

Pic is produced by Brian Levy (Entertainment 360), Warner Davis and Todd Friedman (Hemlock Circle Productions), Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jane Sinisi (Phiphen), and Harris Gurny. Executive producers include Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, and Fabien Westerhoff.

Coup! marks the first collaboration between filmmaker team Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman. It is Schuman’s directorial debut and Stark’s third feature as a writer/director. Stark’s last film, The God Committee, debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and was released by Vertical Entertainment. His first feature, The Runner (2015), starred Nicolas Cage and Sarah Paulson. Stark’s credits as a producer include Sony Pictures Classics’ Infinitely Polar Bear, Tony Kaye’s Detachment, and Sundance Audience Award-winner Happythankyoumoreplease.

Sarsgaard was most recently seen in Hulu limited series Dopesick, opposite Michael Keaton, for which he was nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series in 2022. Additionally, he starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut feature The Lost Daughter, alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Jessie Buckley. He also starred in Matt Reeves’ The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson.

Magnussen will next star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake Road House for Amazon/MGM. He recently wrapped shooting the feature Spy Kids for Netflix and the action-thriller feature Lift opposite Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw for Netflix. He was last seen in James Bond film No Time To Die and in David Chase’s Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

Next up for Gadon is the STX film Ferrari for director Michael Mann and she recently starred in indie film, North Of Normal.

Sarsgaard is represented by Anonymous Content, WME, and Peikoff Mahan. Magnussen is repped by Anonymous Content, UTA, and Sloane, Offer, and Weber & Dern. Gadon is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, Creative Drive Artists and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Stark and Schuman are represented by Entertainment 360 and Chris Tricarico (Tricarico Chavez LLP). Marshall is repped by Affirmative Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.