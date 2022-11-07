Peter McNab, former Boston Bruin, passes away at age 70

Peter McNab, former Bruin, passes away at age 70 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Peter McNab, who spent eight years with the Boston Bruins, passed away on Sunday. He was 70 years old.

McNab was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2021, but despite remission this past February, it ended up returning.

The 14-year NHL veteran also spent time with the Buffalo Sabres – the team that drafted him No. 85 overall in the sixth round of the 1972 draft – Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils.

Following his stint on the ice, he entered the broadcasting booth calling games for the Devils starting in the 1987-88 campaign. After eight seasons, he joined the Colorado Avalanche booth in their inaugural season in 1995 and stayed in that role since.

Altitude TV, the regional home of the Avalanche, shared the news of his passing with a statement on Twitter.

“The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the McNab family asks for privacy during this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement read.

After the initial diagnosis, McNab continued his analyst duties but stayed at a local studio to call road games since he wasn’t permitted to fly. He was undergoing chemotherapy treatment once every three weeks, according to the NHL.

McNab finished his Bruins career with 263 goals, the 11th-most all-time in franchise history. He logged at least 74 points or more in seven of his first eight seasons in Boston.

Coming out of the University of Denver, McNab made the All-Star Game in the 1976-77 season while also helping the team clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

His contributions both on and off the ice saw him earn an induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.