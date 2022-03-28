Peter Gadiot To Play Shanks In Netflix Live-Action Series – The Hamden Journal

Peter Gadiot (Yellow Jackets) is the latest to join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming One Piece.

Gadiot will play Shanks, the legendary captain of the red-haired pirate crew in the live-action series based on the Manga classic, from Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha.

The casting news was announced Monday by Gadiot himself via video at Shueisha’s Great Pirate Festival. You can watch it below.

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure known as “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King. Writers Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Gadiot joins previously announced cast Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy; Mackenyu as Rorona Zoro; Emily Rudd as Nami; Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp; Taz Skylar as Sanji; Morgan Davies as Koby; Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida; Aidan Scott as Helmeppo; Jeff Ward as Buggy; McKinley Belcher III as Arlong and Vincent Regan as Garp.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop) are executive producers alongside Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series.

Gadiot played the series regular role of James Valdez on Queen of the South and most recently was seen in a recurring role on Yellow Jackets.