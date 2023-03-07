The post Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour appeared first on Consequence.
Peter Gabriel has announced a North American tour, his first such solo outing in over a decade.
In support of his upcoming album i/o, Gabriel will play shows in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles throughout the months of September and October. Additionally, Gabriel advises fans to stay tuned for tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Tickets to Gabriel’s North American tour dates go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will occur one day earlier on Thursday, March 9th (use access code OPENER).
The North American tour follows a previously announced run of shows in the UK and Europe. Tickets to those dates are available through Viagogo.
i/o marks Gabriel’s first album of original material in 23 years. To accompany today’s tour announcement, Gabriel has revealed the album’s latest single, “Playing For Time.” It marks our third preview of the album, following “Panopticom” and “The Court.”
Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:
05/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
05/20 – Verona, IT @ Verona Arena
05/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Arena
05/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
05/24 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne
05/28 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz
05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
06/02 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen
06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
06/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/19 – London, UK @ The O2
06/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
