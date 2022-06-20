Peter Capaldi & Cush Jumbo To Star In London Thriller Series ‘Criminal Record’ At Apple TV+ – The Hamden Journal

Apple TV+ has handed an eight-episode series order to Criminal Record, a one-hour London thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction.

The series hails from BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), Tod Productions and STV Studios. Production is currently underway in London.



Criminal Record is described as a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case, one a young woman in the early stages of her career; the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It) portrays Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) plays Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

Rutman, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (Shetland, Vera), Capaldi and Jumbo serve as executive producers.BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (Save Me Too, Oranges and Sunshine) directs the series. Criminal Record is produced by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Capaldi is best known for starring in the title role of Doctor Who from 2008-2017. He’ll next be seen in The Devil’s Hour.

Jumbo is best known for her leading role as attorney Lucca Quinn in the CBS drama series The Good Wife and spin-off series The Good Fight. She was most recently seen in the miniseries Stay Close.