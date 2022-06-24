Peter Bergman Inks 5-Year Deal To Remain On ‘The Young & The Restless’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Bergman will soon learn whether he’ll take home another Daytime Emmy, but the beloved star of The Young and the Restless has already won big: The Hamden Journal has learned the actor, who has played Jack Abbott since 1989, has inked a new, five-year deal to keep him on the CBS sudser.

Five-year contracts in daytime are practically unheard of these days — they typically range in length from one to four years — which is why Bergman’s pact is so significant. The actor remains more popular than ever and it’s clear that fans, as well as Sony Pictures TV, which produces the show for CBS, can’t imagine the soap without Bergman. Daytime dramas continue to bring in new actors but viewers never tire of the veterans. They’re like family.

The Young and the Restless has only been renewed through 2024, but there’s little reason to believe it won’t last the term of Bergman’s new pact. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, Y&R remains the most-watched sudser in daytime for 34 years running.

Bergman is vying for his fourth Emmy at today’s Daytime Emmys on CBS. He’s been nominated 23 times for playing Jack; he won in 1991, 1992 and 2002. Before joining Y&R, he earned his first Emmy nom for playing Dr. Cliff Warner on All My Children from 1979-1989.