Pete Najarian’s Alibaba Unusual Options Activity Keeps Running

On Tuesday, November 29th, Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian gave away a slam dunk of an options trade for Rebel’s Edge viewers: Alibaba $92 strike call options, expiring December 16th. Those calls came hot on the heels of two separate purchases the day before in the same ticker.

Those Alibaba $92 strike calls were 14.6% out of the money, and those calls did cost an average of $1.18 per contract.