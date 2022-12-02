Pete Najarian’s Alibaba Unusual Options Activity Keeps Running

On Tuesday, November 29th, Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian gave away a slam dunk of an options trade for Rebel’s Edge viewers: Alibaba $92 strike call options, expiring December 16th. Those calls came hot on the heels of two separate purchases the day before in the same ticker.

Those Alibaba $92 strike calls were 14.6% out of the money, and those calls did cost an average of $1.18 per contract.

However, Alibaba has rallied hard over the past week, bringing these calls to nearly at the money levels with two weeks remaining in the trade. As a result, those options are now worth $4.8 at the time of writing — 4X the original price paid.

Source: Google, Market Rebellion Unusual Options Activity

Here’s that segment from Rebel’s Edge in case you missed it!

Missed out on the (BABA) – Get Free Report play? Don’t kick yourself, just don’t miss out on the next one. Both Jon and Pete give a fresh piece of unusual options activity live on every episode of Rebel’s Edge, which streams at 1PM EST Monday-Thursday. Sign up today to get notified when Jon and Pete go live next!