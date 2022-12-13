Pete Doherty Puts In Surprise Performance At Les Arcs Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

Former enfant terrible of British rock Peter Doherty and keyboard playing producer-filmmaker wife Katia de Vidas gave a surprise private concert at the Les Arcs Film Festival in the French Alps on Monday evening.

The couple – who perform under the Pete Doherty and The Puta Madres banner – took to the stage at the closing night party of the festival’s four-day Industry Village.

The meeting, running December 10-13 within the framework of the public-facing festival, hosted around 600 film professionals from across Europe for a relaxed program of project showcases, workshops, networking, skiing and après-ski.

Doherty and de Vidas first connected with Les Arcs last year after it showcased de Vidas’s documentary Stranger In My Body in its Works in Progress (WIP) event in 2021.

Taking its title from a track on Doherty’s 2013 album Sequel to the Prequel, the work charts the rock star’s descent into hard drugs addiction, prison time and battle to get clean over a ten-year period

The documentary went on to win the WIP showcase’s Alphapanda Audience Engagement Award at Industry Village Les Arc, consisting of support for its online advertising and a digital marketing strategy.

Co-produced by de Vidas’s Wendy Productions and French content powerhouse Federation, it has been created out of 200 hours shot by de Vidas over a ten-year period. Her hope for the film is that it will change people’s attitude towards addiction.

De Vidas first connected with former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman Doherty when she was commissioned by Christian Fevret, founder of popular culture magazine Inrocks, to film his concerts.

After the pair hit it off, at first as friends, Doherty allowed her to film backstage as well as more intimate parts of his life.

Doherty and de Vidas, who live in northern France, are currently on a mini-French tour and also recently performed in Strasbourg.

Stranger In My Body is expected to make its world premiere at a film festival in the coming months.