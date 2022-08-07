Pete Davidson wore a T-shirt with a cryptic message a day after announcing his split from Kim Kardashian

On Friday it was announced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split.Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pete Davidson, 28 was spotted for the first time since his split from Kim Kardashian, 41.

E! News reported that Davidson’s T-shirt may have alluded to his break-up with Kardashian.

The writing on the shirt said: “What … I feel like shit,” according to the outlet.

Pete Davidson recently wore a T-shirt that may have alluded to his split from Kim Kardashian.

According to E! News’ Ashley Joy Parker, Davidson was spotted on Saturday in Cairns, Australia, while on the set of his upcoming film “Wizards!” The outlet reported that Davidson wore a green trucker hat decorated with the film’s title and a graphic t-shirt with a message.

“What … I feel like shit,” his shirt read, according to the outlet.

It’s the first time Davidson, 28, was photographed since he and Kardashian, 41, broke up. The former couple dated for nine months and announced their decision to part ways on Friday.

Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga gown and Pete Davidson wore a Prada suit at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Insider confirmed that the couple ended their relationship amicably. Sources told E! News that Davidson and Kardashian found it “really difficult to maintain a relationship” amid busy schedules and a long-distance relationship.

Although the Kardashian and Davidson hung out in 2019, it wasn’t until they shared an on-screen kiss during her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” that romance sparked.

Pete Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new movie.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

During their relationship, they were spotted going on date nights, attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a red-carpet appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Davidson also admitted to branding her name on his chest.

Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson came amid her divorce from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Kardashian and Ye share four children: North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4, and three-year-old Psalm.

