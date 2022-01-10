Pete Davidson says Bob Saget helped him through his mental health struggles

Pete Davidson says Bob Saget reached out to him at his lowest points. (Photos: Getty Images)

Pete Davidson is paying tribute to fellow comedian Bob Saget, who he credits for getting him “through some rough mental health stuff.”

Hours after the Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, the Saturday Night Live cast member shared a tribute to his friend via comedian David Sirus.

“Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” Davidson wrote.

He continued, “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship, he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

He ended by writing, “I love you, Bob. It was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

Davidson has been candid about his mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. He said losing his firefighter father on Sept. 11, 2001, when Davidson was 7, was the catalyst. He has been vocal about his battle with substance abuse, sharing he’s been “in and out” of rehab centers during his time in the spotlight.

Saget, who has been on the road doing his comedy tour, was found dead Sunday in his Florida hotel room. He missed his checkout time and was found by housekeeping who in turn alerted hotel security. Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called and Saget was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office is determining the cause of death.

Many celebrities — including Saget’s Full House co-stars — have paid tribute. Along the lines of what Davidson shared, many of those tributes note that Saget was “as kind as he was funny.” The word “nice” was used just as much. Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy on Full House and its reboot, said the TV dad — and real-life dad of three — “had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood.”

The Saget family — second wife Kelly Rizzo and his three children — said in a statement Sunday they were “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”